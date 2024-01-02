Will Ryan McDonagh Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 2?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McDonagh find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
McDonagh stats and insights
- McDonagh has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- McDonagh has picked up two assists on the power play.
- McDonagh averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
McDonagh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|26:14
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
