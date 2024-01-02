How to Watch Tennessee vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) will aim to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 75th.
- The Volunteers record 77.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 66.7 the Spartans give up.
- Tennessee is 8-2 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.7).
- In terms of total threes made, Tennessee performed worse at home last season, sinking 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% clip in road games.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
