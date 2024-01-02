The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) will aim to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 75th.

The Volunteers record 77.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 66.7 the Spartans give up.

Tennessee is 8-2 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.7).

In terms of total threes made, Tennessee performed worse at home last season, sinking 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% clip in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule