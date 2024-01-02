The Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Norfolk State matchup.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline FanDuel Tennessee (-23.5) 139.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 4-6-2 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

Norfolk State has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Spartans games have hit the over five out of 12 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), Tennessee is ninth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Volunteers have experienced the 41st-biggest change this season, improving from +3000 at the start to +2200.

Tennessee has a 4.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

