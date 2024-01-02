Tennessee vs. Norfolk State January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) play the Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Josiah-Jordan James: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Dalton Knecht: 16.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Jamarii Thomas: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylani Darden: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuluel Mading: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Christian Ings: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|113th
|78.2
|Points Scored
|75.1
|185th
|95th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|83rd
|67th
|39.5
|Rebounds
|34.6
|262nd
|115th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|109th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|258th
|45th
|16.5
|Assists
|11.8
|294th
|88th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.4
|69th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.