Trousdale County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Trousdale County, Tennessee, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Trousdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson Central High School at Trousdale County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Hartsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
