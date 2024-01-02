Wilson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Wilson County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Central High School at Trousdale County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Hartsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
