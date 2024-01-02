Tuesday's college basketball lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: William D. Mullins Center
  • Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

  • TV: Fubo Sports US

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: William D. Mullins Center
  • Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: William D. Mullins Center
  • Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

  • TV: NESN Plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Patriots vs. Rhode Island Rams

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

How to Watch George Mason vs. Rhode Island

UTSA Roadrunners vs. East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Minges Coliseum
  • Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch UTSA vs. East Carolina

Davidson Wildcats vs. La Salle Explorers

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Tom Gola Arena
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle

North Texas Eagles vs. Temple Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Liacouras Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch North Texas vs. Temple

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mercer Bears

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Hawkins Arena
  • Location: Macon, Georgia

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mercer

Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
  • Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa

Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

  • TV: Peacock

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.