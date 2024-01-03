Wednesday's contest features the Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-8) squaring off at McKenzie Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-52 win for heavily favored Chattanooga according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Mocs enter this contest after a 64-60 loss to Richmond on Thursday.

Chattanooga vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 74, North Carolina Central 52

Other SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Mocs registered their signature win of the season on December 3, when they secured a 59-53 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mocs are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Mississippi State (No. 33) on December 3

64-54 over Kent State (No. 140) on November 24

52-44 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 164) on December 17

72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 167) on December 14

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 193) on November 10

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

17.6 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Raven Thompson: 14.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

14.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Addie Porter: 5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Karsen Murphy: 6 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs have a +145 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 64.3 points per game to rank 210th in college basketball and are giving up 53.9 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball.

The Mocs are scoring 69.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 62 points per contest.

Chattanooga gives up 55.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 50.5 away from home.

