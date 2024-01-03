The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will look to extend an 11-game winning run when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Chattanooga is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Mocs are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 59th.

The Mocs put up only 3.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Bulldogs allow (75).

Chattanooga has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 75 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

Chattanooga is putting up more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (77.7).

At home the Mocs are allowing 61.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer points than they are away (83).

At home, Chattanooga makes 10.1 trifectas per game, 1.4 fewer than it averages away (11.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.8%) than away (35.2%) as well.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule