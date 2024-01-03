The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will look to extend an 11-game winning run when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Chattanooga is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Mocs are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 59th.
  • The Mocs put up only 3.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Bulldogs allow (75).
  • Chattanooga has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 75 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

  • Chattanooga is putting up more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (77.7).
  • At home the Mocs are allowing 61.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer points than they are away (83).
  • At home, Chattanooga makes 10.1 trifectas per game, 1.4 fewer than it averages away (11.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.8%) than away (35.2%) as well.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Gardner-Webb W 69-66 McKenzie Arena
12/22/2023 @ Milwaukee L 85-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/30/2023 @ Auburn L 101-66 Neville Arena
1/3/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
1/6/2024 Furman - McKenzie Arena
1/11/2024 VMI - McKenzie Arena

