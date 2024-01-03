How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will look to extend an 11-game winning run when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Chattanooga is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Mocs are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 59th.
- The Mocs put up only 3.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Bulldogs allow (75).
- Chattanooga has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 75 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison
- Chattanooga is putting up more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (77.7).
- At home the Mocs are allowing 61.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer points than they are away (83).
- At home, Chattanooga makes 10.1 trifectas per game, 1.4 fewer than it averages away (11.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.8%) than away (35.2%) as well.
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 69-66
|McKenzie Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 85-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 101-66
|Neville Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/6/2024
|Furman
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/11/2024
|VMI
|-
|McKenzie Arena
