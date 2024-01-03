The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) face the Chattanooga Mocs (11-2) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Chattanooga vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Players to Watch

  • Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Raven Thompson: 13.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Addie Porter: 5.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Karsen Murphy: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

  • Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Teneil Robertson: 6.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jada Tiggett: 8.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.