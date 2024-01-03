The Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Chattanooga vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up 12.2 more points per game (66.1) than the Mocs give up to opponents (53.9).

North Carolina Central has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 53.9 points.

Chattanooga is 11-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.

The Mocs score 5.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Eagles give up (69.6).

Chattanooga is 4-1 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

North Carolina Central has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.

This year the Mocs are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Eagles concede.

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

17.6 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Raven Thompson: 14.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

14.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Addie Porter: 5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Karsen Murphy: 6 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

