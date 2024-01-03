How to Watch the Chattanooga vs. North Carolina Central Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chattanooga vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up 12.2 more points per game (66.1) than the Mocs give up to opponents (53.9).
- North Carolina Central has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 53.9 points.
- Chattanooga is 11-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Mocs score 5.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Eagles give up (69.6).
- Chattanooga is 4-1 when scoring more than 69.6 points.
- North Carolina Central has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.
- This year the Mocs are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Eagles concede.
Chattanooga Leaders
- Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Raven Thompson: 14.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)
- Addie Porter: 5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
- Karsen Murphy: 6 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 52-44
|McKenzie Arena
|12/20/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|L 53-49
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/21/2023
|Richmond
|L 64-60
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|1/3/2024
|North Carolina Central
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/10/2024
|Mercer
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/13/2024
|Samford
|-
|McKenzie Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.