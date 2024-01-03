The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 160.5.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -9.5 160.5

Mocs Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 160.5 points.

The average over/under for Chattanooga's matchups this season is 150.2, 10.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Chattanooga is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Samford's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Chattanooga's .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 5 45.5% 90.2 169 75 146.3 153.7 Chattanooga 4 36.4% 78.8 169 71.3 146.3 147.8

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs were 10-9-0 against the spread last year in SoCon action.

The Mocs put up only 3.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Bulldogs allow (75).

When it scores more than 75 points, Chattanooga is 2-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 6-5-0 2-3 6-5-0 Chattanooga 4-7-0 0-1 6-5-0

Chattanooga vs. Samford Home/Away Splits

Samford Chattanooga 9-0 Home Record 6-1 2-2 Away Record 2-4 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 99.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 6-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-4-0 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-1-0

