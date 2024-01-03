Wednesday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) against the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) at Freedom Hall Civic Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 74, Mercer 66

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-7.4)

East Tennessee State (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

East Tennessee State's record against the spread this season is 6-5-0, and Mercer's is 5-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Buccaneers are 6-5-0 and the Bears are 6-4-0. East Tennessee State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Mercer has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers average 72.2 points per game (249th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (105th in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.

East Tennessee State grabs 39.8 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) compared to the 38.8 of its opponents.

East Tennessee State hits 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.8 (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

The Buccaneers average 89.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (289th in college basketball), and give up 84.0 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball).

East Tennessee State wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 11.7 (178th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

