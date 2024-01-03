How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Bears allow to opponents.
- East Tennessee State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buccaneers sit at 60th.
- The Buccaneers record 72.2 points per game, just two more points than the 70.2 the Bears allow.
- East Tennessee State is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.2 points.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- East Tennessee State scores 78.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Buccaneers are surrendering 59.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 73.3.
- In home games, East Tennessee State is making one more three-pointers per game (8) than in away games (7). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (29%) compared to on the road (29.2%).
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMKC
|W 70-57
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 80-65
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/29/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 86-70
|Minges Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Western Carolina
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
