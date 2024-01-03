The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Bears allow to opponents.

East Tennessee State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buccaneers sit at 60th.

The Buccaneers record 72.2 points per game, just two more points than the 70.2 the Bears allow.

East Tennessee State is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

East Tennessee State scores 78.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Buccaneers are surrendering 59.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 73.3.

In home games, East Tennessee State is making one more three-pointers per game (8) than in away games (7). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (29%) compared to on the road (29.2%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule