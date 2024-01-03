The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • East Tennessee State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buccaneers sit at 60th.
  • The Buccaneers record 72.2 points per game, just two more points than the 70.2 the Bears allow.
  • East Tennessee State is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • East Tennessee State scores 78.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Buccaneers are surrendering 59.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 73.3.
  • In home games, East Tennessee State is making one more three-pointers per game (8) than in away games (7). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (29%) compared to on the road (29.2%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 UMKC W 70-57 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/22/2023 @ Utah State L 80-65 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/29/2023 @ East Carolina W 86-70 Minges Coliseum
1/3/2024 Mercer - Freedom Hall Civic Center
1/6/2024 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
1/10/2024 Western Carolina - Freedom Hall Civic Center

