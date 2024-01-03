The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the East Tennessee State vs. Mercer matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline Mercer Moneyline

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Betting Trends

East Tennessee State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of six out of the Buccaneers' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Mercer is 5-5-1 ATS this season.

Bears games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

