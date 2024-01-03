Take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (13-19), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Hawks ready for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 130-126 victory against the Wizards. Trae Young's team-leading 40 points paced the Hawks in the victory.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 AJ Griffin SF Out Personal 2.5 1 0.3 De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 14.9 4.1 1.4 Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle 1.3 0.8 0

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOK

Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -1.5 247.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.