Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder meet at State Farm Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122)

Young's 28.3 points per game are 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Young averages 11.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Young's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 20.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Wednesday is the same as his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (4.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Murray has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -128)

The 12.5-point over/under for Clint Capela on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (12).

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 10.5.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 34.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 3.1 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 17.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Wednesday is 0.1 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

