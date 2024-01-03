Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) at State Farm Arena features the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Hawks' Trae Young as players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSOK

BSSE, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Hawks defeated the Wizards 130-126. With 40 points, Young was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 40 3 13 3 0 4 Dejounte Murray 32 6 3 0 0 3 Jalen Johnson 24 13 4 0 0 2

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 28.3 points, 3 boards and 11.3 assists, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

Dejounte Murray gets 20.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

The Hawks receive 12 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 10.7 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Hawks get 17.5 points per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic, plus 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists.

The Hawks get 12.9 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 31.4 3.7 12.8 1.3 0.3 4.7 Dejounte Murray 21.6 4.9 4.8 1.1 0.6 2.7 Clint Capela 13.1 10.5 1.3 0.5 1.6 0.0 Saddiq Bey 12.6 8.1 1.5 1.2 0.1 1.9 Bogdan Bogdanovic 14.7 2.4 3.1 0.6 0.1 2.5

