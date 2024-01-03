The Memphis Tigers (4-8) travel to face the UAB Blazers (10-3) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 67.6 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 60.3 the Blazers give up to opponents.

Memphis is 3-5 when it scores more than 60.3 points.

UAB is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.

The 71.8 points per game the Blazers score are the same as the Tigers give up.

UAB is 6-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

When Memphis allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 3-3.

The Blazers shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Madison Griggs: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)

17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107) Kai Carter: 11.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

11.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Ki'ari Cain: 5.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

5.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Shelbee Brown: 4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Schedule