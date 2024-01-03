Saddiq Bey plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 130-126 win over the Wizards (his last game) Bey posted 11 points and 11 rebounds.

We're going to examine Bey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 12.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 8.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 20.8 22.2 PR -- 19.5 20.7 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.9



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Bey has made 4.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Bey's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 19th in possessions per game with 104.7.

The Thunder allow 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.5 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder give up 27.1 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 13.8 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 26 15 8 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.