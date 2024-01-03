On Wednesday, Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) into a home matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) at State Farm Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Trae Young vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 1434.2 1627.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.8 52.5 Fantasy Rank 5 8

Trae Young vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young gets the Hawks 28.3 points, 3 boards and 11.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks put up 122.2 points per game (third in league) while giving up 122.7 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential.

Atlanta averages 44.6 rebounds per game (eighth in league), compared to the 44 of its opponents.

The Hawks knock down 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.5. They shoot 37.1% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.9%.

Atlanta forces 14.1 turnovers per game (sixth in league) while committing 13.1 (16th in NBA).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 31.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game with a +269 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.5 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

Oklahoma City falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.6 boards. It is grabbing 40.9 rebounds per game (28th in the league) compared to its opponents' 45.5 per outing.

The Thunder knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 39.3% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.

Oklahoma City has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (second in NBA play), 3.9 fewer than the 15.5 it forces on average (first in the league).

Trae Young vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game -0.3 9.8 Usage Percentage 31.6% 32.9% True Shooting Pct 59.4% 64.5% Total Rebound Pct 4.5% 9.1% Assist Pct 45.6% 30.8%

