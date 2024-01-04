The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The matchup airs on ESPN.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Colorado Moneyline

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona is 10-3-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Colorado has put together a 7-5-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of seven Buffaloes games this year have hit the over.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Oddsmakers rate Arizona higher (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

The Wildcats were +2000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1000, which is the 35th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Buffaloes' national championship odds have improved from +9000 at the beginning of the season to +8000, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.

Colorado has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.