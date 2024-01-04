How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knights have allowed to their opponents.
- Austin Peay has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Knights are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 114th.
- The Governors score an average of 67.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Knights allow.
- Austin Peay is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- Austin Peay is putting up more points at home (73.5 per game) than on the road (62.1).
- The Governors are allowing fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than away (71.3).
- At home, Austin Peay makes 9.5 trifectas per game, 2.5 more than it averages on the road (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.2%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 65-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|W 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
