The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knights have allowed to their opponents.

Austin Peay has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Knights are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 114th.

The Governors score an average of 67.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Knights allow.

Austin Peay is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

Austin Peay is putting up more points at home (73.5 per game) than on the road (62.1).

The Governors are allowing fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than away (71.3).

At home, Austin Peay makes 9.5 trifectas per game, 2.5 more than it averages on the road (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.2%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule