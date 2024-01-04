The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knights have allowed to their opponents.
  • Austin Peay has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Knights are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 114th.
  • The Governors score an average of 67.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Knights allow.
  • Austin Peay is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • Austin Peay is putting up more points at home (73.5 per game) than on the road (62.1).
  • The Governors are allowing fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than away (71.3).
  • At home, Austin Peay makes 9.5 trifectas per game, 2.5 more than it averages on the road (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 65-64 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/22/2023 Ohio W 71-67 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 @ Memphis L 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/13/2024 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.