Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) playing the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Austin Peay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

2 PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Shamarre Hale: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Abby Cater: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Hayley Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hope Sivori: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Miyah Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Claire Knies: 8.1 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.