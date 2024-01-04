The Bellarmine Knights' (5-7) ASUN schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at F&M Bank Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights' 65.0 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 62.8 the Governors allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bellarmine is 4-4.
  • Austin Peay has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.
  • The 64.9 points per game the Governors put up are 10.9 fewer points than the Knights give up (75.8).
  • Austin Peay has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 75.8 points.
  • When Bellarmine allows fewer than 64.9 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Governors are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Knights allow to opponents (42.1%).

Austin Peay Leaders

  • Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%
  • Shamarre Hale: 11.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%
  • Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42)
  • Abby Cater: 10.8 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Austin Peay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 New Mexico State W 57-55 F&M Bank Arena
12/21/2023 SFA L 66-56 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Miami (OH) W 53-44 F&M Bank Arena
1/4/2024 Bellarmine - F&M Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Eastern Kentucky - F&M Bank Arena
1/11/2024 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall

