The Bellarmine Knights' (5-7) ASUN schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at F&M Bank Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Knights' 65.0 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 62.8 the Governors allow.

When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bellarmine is 4-4.

Austin Peay has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.

The 64.9 points per game the Governors put up are 10.9 fewer points than the Knights give up (75.8).

Austin Peay has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 75.8 points.

When Bellarmine allows fewer than 64.9 points, it is 3-2.

The Governors are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Knights allow to opponents (42.1%).

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Shamarre Hale: 11.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%

11.7 PTS, 57.4 FG% Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42)

9.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42) Abby Cater: 10.8 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Austin Peay Schedule