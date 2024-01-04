The Belmont Bruins (8-4) will host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-3) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

The Redbirds score 17.0 more points per game (80.5) than the Bruins give up to opponents (63.5).

Illinois State is 7-0 when it scores more than 63.5 points.

Belmont is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.

The 67.8 points per game the Bruins put up are just 0.3 more points than the Redbirds allow (67.5).

When Belmont scores more than 67.5 points, it is 7-0.

Illinois State has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

This season the Bruins are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Redbirds concede.

The Redbirds shoot 47.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Bruins concede.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 14.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%

14.6 PTS, 57.4 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72)

11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72) Jailyn Banks: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Kendal Cheesman: 10.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (31-for-63)

10.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (31-for-63) Kilyn McGuff: 10.3 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Schedule