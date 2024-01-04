Blount County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Blount County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maryville Christian School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Greenback, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
