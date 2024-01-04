Colton Sissons will be among those in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Sissons intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Colton Sissons vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Sissons has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:48 on the ice per game.

In Sissons' 38 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Sissons has a point in 17 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points three times.

Sissons has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 38 games played, including multiple assists once.

Sissons' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Sissons has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 38 Games 5 20 Points 2 11 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

