Knox County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Knox County, Tennessee. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christian Academy of Knoxville at Concord Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
