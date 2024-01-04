Thursday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 78-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lipscomb, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 78, Eastern Kentucky 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-3.4)

Lipscomb (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 2-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Lipscomb is 10-2-0. The Colonels have hit the over in four games, while Bisons games have gone over six times. In the past 10 contests, Eastern Kentucky has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall. Lipscomb has gone 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (posting 80.6 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and conceding 73.2 per contest, 234th in college basketball) and have a +111 scoring differential.

Lipscomb ranks 207th in college basketball at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.1 its opponents average.

Lipscomb makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (120th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make, at a 30.2% rate.

Lipscomb and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bisons commit 11.3 per game (137th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (178th in college basketball).

