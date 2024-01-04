The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to end a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

This season, the Bisons have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 44% of shots the Colonels' opponents have made.

Lipscomb has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Colonels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bisons sit at 205th.

The Bisons average only 0.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Colonels give up (79.8).

Lipscomb is 7-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

Lipscomb puts up 96 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 24.2 points per contest.

The Bisons are ceding 69.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.4 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (74.2).

Lipscomb is draining 11.4 treys per game with a 41.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.4 more threes and 8.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (9 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule