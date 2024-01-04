The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to end a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bisons have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 44% of shots the Colonels' opponents have made.
  • Lipscomb has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bisons sit at 205th.
  • The Bisons average only 0.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Colonels give up (79.8).
  • Lipscomb is 7-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • Lipscomb puts up 96 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 24.2 points per contest.
  • The Bisons are ceding 69.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.4 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (74.2).
  • Lipscomb is draining 11.4 treys per game with a 41.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.4 more threes and 8.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (9 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Arkansas L 69-66 Simmons Bank Arena
12/20/2023 Bryan W 101-55 Allen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida State W 78-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
1/13/2024 Austin Peay - Allen Arena

