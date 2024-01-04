How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to end a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- This season, the Bisons have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 44% of shots the Colonels' opponents have made.
- Lipscomb has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Colonels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bisons sit at 205th.
- The Bisons average only 0.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Colonels give up (79.8).
- Lipscomb is 7-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- Lipscomb puts up 96 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 24.2 points per contest.
- The Bisons are ceding 69.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.4 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (74.2).
- Lipscomb is draining 11.4 treys per game with a 41.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.4 more threes and 8.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (9 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|L 69-66
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bryan
|W 101-55
|Allen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 78-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/13/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Allen Arena
