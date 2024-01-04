The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena as just 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 153.5.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -1.5 153.5

Lipscomb Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points five times.

Lipscomb has an average total of 153.8 in its outings this year, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bisons are 10-2-0 ATS this season.

Lipscomb has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bisons have been at least a -125 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Lipscomb, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 5 41.7% 80.6 162.8 73.2 153 151.4 Eastern Kentucky 5 50% 82.2 162.8 79.8 153 153.8

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

Lipscomb covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The 80.6 points per game the Bisons score are just 0.8 more points than the Colonels allow (79.8).

Lipscomb is 5-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 79.8 points.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 10-2-0 5-0 6-6-0 Eastern Kentucky 2-8-0 2-4 4-6-0

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Lipscomb Eastern Kentucky 5-0 Home Record 4-3 2-4 Away Record 0-6 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-4-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 96 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 93.1 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

