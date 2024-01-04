The Eastern Kentucky Colonels' (11-3) ASUN schedule includes Thursday's game against the Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) at Allen Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up an average of 75.1 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 64.8 the Bisons give up to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Lipscomb has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.

The 68.4 points per game the Bisons score are 7.0 more points than the Colonels allow (61.4).

Lipscomb has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Eastern Kentucky has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

The Bisons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Colonels concede to opponents (38.9%).

The Colonels shoot 42.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bisons allow.

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 12 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

12 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 49.2 FG%

11.6 PTS, 49.2 FG% Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

10.4 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Schedule