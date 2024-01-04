The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) take a six-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC), winners of four straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have hit.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 39.1% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Hurricane sit at 125th.

The Tigers record 13.2 more points per game (79.3) than the Golden Hurricane give up (66.1).

When Memphis scores more than 66.1 points, it is 11-1.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Memphis is putting up 5.0 more points per game (83.3) than it is when playing on the road (78.3).

The Tigers cede 71.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.5 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, Memphis has played better when playing at home this season, making 8.0 per game, compared to 6.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 33.1% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.8% clip on the road.

