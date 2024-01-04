The Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) take a six-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC), winners of four straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Tulsa matchup.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline

Memphis vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Memphis has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Tigers games have gone over the point total nine out of 13 times this season.

Tulsa has put together a 5-4-2 record against the spread this year.

A total of six Golden Hurricane games this season have hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Oddsmakers rate Memphis considerably higher (26th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (39th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Tigers currently have the same odds, going from +6000 at the start of the season to +6000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Memphis has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

