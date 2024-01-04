The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Tigers have won six games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -8.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Memphis and its opponents have gone over 151.5 total points.

The average point total in Memphis' contests this year is 151.8, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Tigers have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Memphis (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, nine% less often than Tulsa (6-5-0) this season.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 7 63.6% 79.3 156.5 72.5 138.6 147.4 Tulsa 4 36.4% 77.2 156.5 66.1 138.6 145.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

Memphis put together a 7-7-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Tigers score 13.2 more points per game (79.3) than the Golden Hurricane give up (66.1).

Memphis has a 5-6 record against the spread and an 11-1 record overall when scoring more than 66.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Memphis vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-6-0 0-4 8-3-0 Tulsa 6-5-0 0-0 6-5-0

Memphis vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Tulsa 13-2 Home Record 4-10 7-5 Away Record 0-12 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 1-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.