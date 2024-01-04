The Denver Nuggets (24-11) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at Chase Center on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets came out on top in their most recent outing 111-93 against the Hornets on Monday. Jamal Murray scored a team-best 25 points for the Nuggets in the win.

The Warriors are coming off of a 121-115 victory against the Magic in their last game on Tuesday. Stephen Curry scored 36 points in the Warriors' victory, leading the team.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Out Hamstring 5.4 3 0.8

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2.5 233.5

