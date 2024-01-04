Predators vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Nashville Predators (21-16-1) square off against the Calgary Flames (16-16-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Predators knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-120)
|Flames (+100)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been a moneyline favorite 14 times this season, and have gone 9-5 in those games.
- Nashville is 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- In 22 of 38 matches this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Predators vs Flames Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs. Flames Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|117 (14th)
|Goals
|110 (21st)
|116 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|117 (19th)
|29 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (28th)
|28 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (4th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Nashville went over four times.
- The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Predators' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 117 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Predators are ranked 17th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 116 total goals (3.0 per game).
- The team is ranked 17th in goal differential at +1.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.