Thursday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (11-2) and the Tennessee Volunteers (7-5) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with Auburn securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM on January 4.

In their last game on Sunday, the Volunteers secured a 90-55 win against Liberty.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Tennessee vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 71, Tennessee 65

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers notched their signature win of the season on November 25 by registering a 76-73 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 68-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Volunteers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 68) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 13

90-55 on the road over Liberty (No. 159) on December 31

72-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 164) on December 10

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 182) on November 19

Tennessee Leaders

Karoline Striplin: 12.6 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

12.6 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Sara Puckett: 11.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

11.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Jasmine Powell: 10 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Jewel Spear: 11 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75)

11 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75) Jillian Hollingshead: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 42.6 FG%

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They're putting up 78.1 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.1 per contest to rank 302nd in college basketball.

