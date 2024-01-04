How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) travel to face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games Tennessee State shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 196th.
- The Tigers average 6.1 more points per game (77.6) than the Screaming Eagles allow (71.5).
- When Tennessee State puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 7-2.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee State averages 85.3 points per game at home, compared to 69.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers are ceding 11.3 fewer points per game (69.4) than when playing on the road (80.7).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee State has performed better at home this year, draining 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7 threes per game and a 29% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|L 91-75
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|Little Rock
|W 90-82
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/13/2024
|Lindenwood
|-
|Gentry Complex
