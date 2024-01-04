The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) travel to face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee State shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Screaming Eagles are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 196th.

The Tigers average 6.1 more points per game (77.6) than the Screaming Eagles allow (71.5).

When Tennessee State puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 7-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee State averages 85.3 points per game at home, compared to 69.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers are ceding 11.3 fewer points per game (69.4) than when playing on the road (80.7).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee State has performed better at home this year, draining 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7 threes per game and a 29% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule