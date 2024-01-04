The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will visit the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends

Tennessee State has compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

Southern Indiana has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

A total of four Screaming Eagles games this year have hit the over.

