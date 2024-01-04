Thursday's game that pits the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-5) against the Tennessee State Tigers (4-8) at Screaming Eagles Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Southern Indiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Tigers' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 83-78 victory against Little Rock.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 70, Tennessee State 59

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

Against the Little Rock Trojans on December 30, the Tigers registered their signature win of the season, an 83-78 home victory.

Tennessee State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

The Screaming Eagles have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Tennessee State has five losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

83-78 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on December 30

53-43 over Bryant (No. 287) on November 26

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%

9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

11.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Zyion Shannon: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Eboni Williams: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Aaniya Webb: 5.7 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (8-for-45)

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -123 scoring differential, falling short by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 56.9 points per game, 312th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 246th in college basketball.

The Tigers average 67.2 points per game at home, and 43.5 on the road.

Tennessee State concedes 72 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.

