The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-5) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Tigers average 8.5 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Screaming Eagles give up to opponents (65.4).

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Tennessee State is 2-2.

Southern Indiana has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.9 points.

The Screaming Eagles score only 1.5 more points per game (68.7) than the Tigers allow (67.2).

Southern Indiana has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Tennessee State is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.

The Screaming Eagles are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (41.2%).

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%

9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

11.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Zyion Shannon: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Eboni Williams: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Aaniya Webb: 5.7 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (8-for-45)

Tennessee State Schedule