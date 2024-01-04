The Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) look to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.6% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 36.9% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Tennessee Tech has compiled a 5-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.9% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 363rd.
  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 71.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.4 points, Tennessee Tech is 5-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Tennessee Tech is scoring 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more than it is averaging on the road (64.3).
  • In 2023-24 the Golden Eagles are allowing 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
  • At home, Tennessee Tech knocks down 8.1 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.2%) than away (27.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Evansville L 82-51 Ford Center
12/28/2023 Little Rock L 81-75 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 UT Martin L 81-73 Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/13/2024 Southeast Missouri State - Hooper Eblen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.