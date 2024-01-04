The Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) look to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.6% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 36.9% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Tech has compiled a 5-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.9% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 363rd.

The Golden Eagles score an average of 71.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.4 points, Tennessee Tech is 5-7.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home Tennessee Tech is scoring 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more than it is averaging on the road (64.3).

In 2023-24 the Golden Eagles are allowing 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).

At home, Tennessee Tech knocks down 8.1 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.2%) than away (27.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule