How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) look to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.6% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 36.9% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee Tech has compiled a 5-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.9% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 363rd.
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 71.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.4 points, Tennessee Tech is 5-7.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home Tennessee Tech is scoring 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more than it is averaging on the road (64.3).
- In 2023-24 the Golden Eagles are allowing 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
- At home, Tennessee Tech knocks down 8.1 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.2%) than away (27.8%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|L 81-75
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|L 81-73
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/13/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
