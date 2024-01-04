The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) will hope to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech matchup in this article.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Morehead State Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point underdogs.

Morehead State has compiled a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Eagles' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.