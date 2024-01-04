Thursday's game between the Morehead State Eagles (6-6) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) matching up at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Golden Eagles head into this game after a 67-58 loss to UT Martin on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 68, Tennessee Tech 62

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles beat the North Alabama Lions in a 78-67 win on December 21. It was their signature victory of the season.

Tennessee Tech has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Eagles have one loss to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 159th-most in the nation.

Tennessee Tech has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

78-67 on the road over North Alabama (No. 286) on December 21

65-59 over Stetson (No. 296) on November 25

77-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 314) on December 18

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (39-for-95)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (39-for-95) Reghan Grimes: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Anna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Reagan Hurst: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Peyton Carter: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 66.7 points per game (175th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (197th in college basketball). They have a +25 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

At home the Golden Eagles are putting up 67.4 points per game, 1.1 more than they are averaging on the road (66.3).

In 2023-24 Tennessee Tech is allowing 15.1 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (74.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.