Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Information

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Jayvis Harvey: 16.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Daniel Egbuniwe: 8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK David Early: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Josiah Davis: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Rodney Johnson Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Jordan Lathon: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Drew Thelwell: 11.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Eddie Ricks III: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Kalil Thomas: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

Morehead State Rank Morehead State AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 110th 78.0 Points Scored 70.8 277th 28th 63.4 Points Allowed 76.9 307th 8th 44.2 Rebounds 32.4 334th 9th 13.0 Off. Rebounds 4.6 362nd 26th 9.8 3pt Made 7.0 227th 56th 16.2 Assists 12.5 250th 230th 12.4 Turnovers 10.8 93rd

