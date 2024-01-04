The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) meet the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) in a matchup of OVC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 15 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Reagan Hurst: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

