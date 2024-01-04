The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) are big, 12.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Morehead State -12.5 139.5

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 139.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The average over/under for Tennessee Tech's matchups this season is 148.7, 9.2 more points than this game's point total.

Tennessee Tech is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee Tech (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 20% less often than Morehead State (7-3-0) this season.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 6 60% 78.4 149.7 63.4 140.9 137.8 Tennessee Tech 7 58.3% 71.3 149.7 77.5 140.9 144.1

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Eagles were 13-6-0 against the spread last season in OVC action.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Tennessee Tech has put together a 5-4 ATS record and a 5-7 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 7-3-0 0-0 6-4-0 Tennessee Tech 6-6-0 2-1 6-6-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits

Morehead State Tennessee Tech 6-0 Home Record 4-4 4-4 Away Record 1-6 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 92.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

