How to Watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (6-6) take the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET in OVC action.
Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles' 66.7 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Eagles allow.
- Tennessee Tech has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
- Morehead State's record is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.
- The 66.3 points per game the Eagles average are only 1.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.8).
- Morehead State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
- Tennessee Tech has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Eagles are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (46.2%).
- The Golden Eagles' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.6 higher than the Eagles have conceded.
Tennessee Tech Leaders
- Maaliya Owens: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (39-for-95)
- Reghan Grimes: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Anna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Reagan Hurst: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Peyton Carter: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ North Alabama
|W 78-67
|Flowers Hall
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|L 59-57
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|L 67-58
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/13/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
