The Morehead State Eagles (6-6) take the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET in OVC action.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles' 66.7 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Eagles allow.
  • Tennessee Tech has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
  • Morehead State's record is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.
  • The 66.3 points per game the Eagles average are only 1.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.8).
  • Morehead State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
  • Tennessee Tech has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Eagles are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (46.2%).
  • The Golden Eagles' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.6 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

  • Maaliya Owens: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (39-for-95)
  • Reghan Grimes: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Anna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • Reagan Hurst: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Peyton Carter: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

Tennessee Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ North Alabama W 78-67 Flowers Hall
12/28/2023 Little Rock L 59-57 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 UT Martin L 67-58 Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/13/2024 Southeast Missouri State - Hooper Eblen Arena

