The Morehead State Eagles (6-6) take the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET in OVC action.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 66.7 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Eagles allow.

Tennessee Tech has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Morehead State's record is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.

The 66.3 points per game the Eagles average are only 1.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.8).

Morehead State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

The Eagles are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (46.2%).

The Golden Eagles' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.6 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (39-for-95)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (39-for-95) Reghan Grimes: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Anna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Reagan Hurst: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Peyton Carter: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Schedule